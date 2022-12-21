OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – I-35 is narrowed to one lane moving southbound at Ladd Road near Goldsby due to a semi rollover accident.

Traffic due to semi accident on I-35 near Goldsby. Image KFOR. Semi accident on I-35 near Goldsby. Image KFOR.

According to police, a driver was going the wrong way on I-35 and crashed into a box truck. The truck turned over and traffic has slowed on Interstate 35 for several miles.

Officials say the overturned truck was carrying hazardous materials, but has not leaked. There is no danger of a Haz-Mat incident.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the box truck was arrested for DUI and was taken to the McClain County Jail.

Drivers can expect delays and traffic congestion in that area.