CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The suspect in a high-speed chase that led officers through the Oklahoma City metro area has now been charged.

Officials say Jonathan Paul Guy initiated a chase with authorities in Yukon that went through Mustang, Union City, El Reno, and back to Yukon – with speeds reaching 140 mph at times.

The incident finally ended when Guy stopped in the middle of Highway 66 to avoid stop sticks, then began backing up. That allowed officers to quickly box him in.

Officers immediately got him out of the car and into handcuffs.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported during the chase.

Guy has now been charged in Canadian County District Court with eluding a police officer, removing or affixing an improper license plate, driving with a suspended license, and failure to maintain insurance.