Driver charged, fined after driving into family of geese in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A driver who was caught on camera plowing into a family of geese in a northwest Oklahoma City neighborhood will now have to pay for the crime.

In May, residents of an Oklahoma City neighborhood were shocked by what occurred just outside their front doors.

“To use that power against defenseless creatures is just unthinkable,” David Simmons told KFOR.

Simmons says when he returned home from running errands, he found a gosling dead in the street.

“I went inside and pulled up the security footage, and I saw the video and it put me back in my chair,” Simmons said.

A white pickup truck was caught on camera rounding the corner, picking up speed and driving straight for a family of geese.

“How could you be so hateful?” Simmons asked.

Then, the pickup sped off.

“It’s just the reaction of the family of geese running to the aid of the young one that got me,” Simmons said.

Simmons handed the video over to the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation.

According to the agency, killing Canada Geese could land whoever’s responsible in federal prison.

“They are classified as migratory birds, so they are protected by the Migratory Bird Treaty Act,” Micah Holmes, with Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation, said.

According to court records, the driver of the truck was ultimately identified as Scott Hannay.

Hannay was charged with one count of hunting with the aid of a motor vehicle.

He pleaded no contest and was ordered to pay a nearly $500 fine.

