OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A driver involved in a deadly motorcycle crash that killed a high school student has been charged in his death.

Around 12:22 p.m. on May 19, emergency crews were called to a crash near S.W. 107th and Western Ave.

Investigators say a motorcyclist was heading north on Western when an SUV pulled out from a private driveway into his path.

The motorcycle collided with the SUV, killing the motorcyclist, who was identified as 17-year-old Kolby Scott Dutton.

Dutton was a student at Westmoore High School.

The driver of the vehicle, 70-year-old Judy Todd, was arrested and booked into the Cleveland County Jail.

Judy Todd, Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office

According to online court documents, Todd was charged with one count of first-degree manslaughter.

Her next court date has not been announced.