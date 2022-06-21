OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A driver involved in a deadly motorcycle crash that killed a high school student has been charged in his death.
Around 12:22 p.m. on May 19, emergency crews were called to a crash near S.W. 107th and Western Ave.
Investigators say a motorcyclist was heading north on Western when an SUV pulled out from a private driveway into his path.
The motorcycle collided with the SUV, killing the motorcyclist, who was identified as 17-year-old Kolby Scott Dutton.
Dutton was a student at Westmoore High School.
The driver of the vehicle, 70-year-old Judy Todd, was arrested and booked into the Cleveland County Jail.
According to online court documents, Todd was charged with one count of first-degree manslaughter.
Her next court date has not been announced.