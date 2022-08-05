EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – A driver has been charged in connection with the death of an Oklahoma police officer.

On July 19, emergency crews were called to a wreck involving multiple vehicles along Broadway Extension at Comfort Dr.

Officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department say a utility truck crashed into a group of vehicles that were stopped at a red light. In all, five vehicles were involved in the crash.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they realized an Edmond police officer on a motorcycle had been hit.

CJ Nelson Edmond Police Department

The officer, who was identified as 38-year-old Sgt. C.J. Nelson, was rushed to a nearby hospital. Sadly, he died from his injuries.

Shortly after the crash, authorities arrested 54-year-old Jay Fite on a complaint of first-degree manslaughter or second-degree murder.

Jay Fite Oklahoma County Detention Center

According to the probable cause affidavit, Fite told investigators that he was “overworked and very tired.” He said he was “going too fast and was not able to stop his vehicle before the collision.”

Witnesses at the scene said Fite was driving “very fast” and was not slowing down as he approached the line of cars waiting at the red light.

While in the back of a patrol car, the officer reported “an odor of alcohol beverage” coming from Fite. The officer also noted that Fite’s speech was slurred. However, Fite denied having anything to drink.

Officials say Fite’s preliminary blood tests show the presence of amphetamine and methamphetamine in his system at the time of the crash.

On Friday, Fite was charged with second-degree murder or manslaughter in the alternative.

St. Luke’s has set up a memorial fund for the family of Officer Nelson.

If you would like to give, click the link and select “Nelson Memorial Fund” from the drop down.