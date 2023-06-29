The video above is from original reporting in 2020.

DURANT, Okla. (KFOR/KTEN) – The man convicted of slamming into the back of a car full of Durant High School students Memorial Day Weekend 2020, killing all four boys inside, has been sentenced to over three decades in federal prison.

In December 2020, now 45-year-old Bradley Pittman pleaded guilty to four counts of Second-Degree Murder in Indian Country for the deaths of Kaleb Foster, Jack Sarver, Hunter Ford and Fernando Flores.

Kaleb Foster, Jack Sarver, Hunter Ford and Fernando Flores

He admitted to driving at speeds of more than 70 mph on Main Street before colliding with the boys, who were stopped at a traffic light just before midnight on May 24, 2020, shoving the car full of students off the road, across the median, and down a hill.

“My little boy said, ‘Mommy, we’re never going to have my brother back again?’ And I said, ‘No,baby,’” Flores’ mother, Mary Kelsay told KFOR back in 2020. “He said, ‘I wish this was just a bad dream,’ and I said, ‘I wish it was.’”

At the time of the crash, Pittman had a blood alcohol level three times the legal limit, was driving on a suspended driver’s license, and had multiple previous DUI convictions.

Now, KTEN says Pittman was sentenced Wednesday to 405 months in prison on each of the murder counts, with the sentences served concurrently.

“Four teenagers were stolen from their families with one reckless decision that has had a devastating and rippling impact on the Durant community,” FBI Oklahoma City Special Agent in Charge Edward J. Gray told KTEN in a written statement. “Let this sentence serve as a reminder of the grave and irrevocable consequences of driving under the influence, so that no other family will have to endure such tremendous loss.”