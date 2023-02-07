OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating after a driver crashed into a house in northeast Oklahoma City.

Around 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday, a homeowner near N.E. 50th and Kelly said she woke up to her alarm going off and a person calling for help.

She told KFOR that she realized a truck had crashed into her garage.

She says the driver veered off of Kelly, crashed into her RV, and then crashed into her garage.

At this point, the cause of the crash is under investigation.

Fortunately, no one inside the home suffered any injuries.