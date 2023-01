OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A metro homeowner was taken to a hospital after a car crashed into their home.

Around 2 a.m. on Thursday, emergency crews were called to a home near N.W. 164th and May Ave.

Investigators say a woman drove her car through two fences and into the bedroom of a house.

The homeowner was taken to a nearby hospital to be checked out as a precaution.

The driver was detained, but there is no word on her condition.