EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – One person is dead after an early morning crash ended with their pickup 30 feet down an Edmond ravine.

The tragic crash also temporarily left hundreds of people without power as first responders worked carefully to clear the scene.

It was a devastating scene Friday morning on a busy road in Edmond.

“Nobody likes these things to happen but they do happen,” said Edmond Fire Dept. Deputy Chief Christopher Denton.

It was about 6:30 a.m. on Bryant near 15th Street when another driver witnessed the fatal crash.

“They just saw the vehicle driving, veered off, hit the power pole and went down into the embankment,” said Emily Ward, Edmond Police Dept. Public Information Officer.

Driver, 43-year-old Chad E. Proffit, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Retrieving Proffit and the pickup was a complicated process with downed power lines and a 30-foot ravine.

Edmond Electric was called out to turn off power to around 600 residents as firefighters worked to carefully clear the scene.

“We’ll just be using our technical rescue skills and abilities that we have,” Denton said. “We’re in the recovery mode so before we can get this person out of there, we’ve got to make sure everything’s safe for us.”

Firefighters say it’s important to remain slow and methodical in efforts like this.

“A lot of times, that’s when a lot of injuries can happen for our firefighters,” said Denton. “Right now, our thoughts and prayers are with the family. We’re going to make sure everyone else goes home safely today here.”

The road was shut down for several hours as crews cleared the scene.

Power was restored around 9:30 a.m.

The cause of the crash has yet to be identified.