PAYNE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A yet-to-be-identified individual died in a fiery vehicle crash in Stillwater on Wednesday.

The individual was driving a 2007 Chevy Silverado pickup east on East 56th Street at South Union Road.

The vehicle went off the right side of the road at approximately 4:53 p.m., crashed into a ditch and caught on fire, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials.

OHP officials described the road the driver was traveling on as a dry, gravel road.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.

No further details were provided.