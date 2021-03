MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Midwest City woman is in a hospital after a driver who was allegedly under the influence crashed into her home.

The crash occurred overnight Friday in the area of Northeast 23rd Street and Post Road.

A woman inside the home was knocked out of her bed by the impact.

She was taken to a hospital but is expected to survive.

Police arrested the the driver on suspicion of driving under the influence and not having a license.

The suspect’s name has not been released.