COTTON COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma Highway Patrol dropped the hammer on a speeder in the form of a nearly $500 ticket.

Trooper Forest White stopped a motorist who was driving a Dodge Challenger Hellcat 165 mph in a 75 mph zone.

“This is extremely dangerous,” OHP officials said of the speed the motorist was driving.

White pulled the driver over at mile marker 10 on the H.E. Bailey Turnpike in Cotton County, according to OHP officials.

The trooper issued the driver a $449 ticket.