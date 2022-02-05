BLANCHARD, Okla. (KFOR) – Slick roads played a large part in making a real mess in a front yard after a driver plowed head-first into a fire hydrant.

“Brandon, I think I’ll call this the Red River of Blanchard,” said Brett Dewberry to his son, after a surprise deluge of water hit his front yard in Blanchard.

Dewberry said that at around 11:30 a.m. Friday, a man tried to stop his car at a stop sign near SW 7th and Morgan, but he hit a patch of ice.

“His brakes locked up and he slid off the road into the fire hydrant,” Dewberry told News 4.

A busted Blanchard fire hydrant flooding local property after being hit by a vehicle.

“My youngest son called and he said, ‘Dad, you need to come out. We’ve got a flood in the front yard,” the homeowner said. “Sure enough, water is gushing down.”

The Dewberry’s and the driver frantically started sweeping the water into a nearby creek, while the local fire and police departments, along with city crews, tried to turn off the tap.

“We thought it was going to head into the house and we thought that would just be a disaster. So, we decided to get busy with those brooms,” Dewberry said.

With all hands on deck, the cleanup only lasted about 15-20 minutes after the city was able to shut the water off.

However, Dewberry said he had a backup plan just in case.

“If it iced up tonight, we were thinking about charging $5 a person to come down on ice skates,” said Dewberry.