OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City woman got a sudden and unwelcome wakeup call when a vehicle crashed into her parked car and then her home early Wednesday morning.

The driver crashed into Julie Anderson’s property in the 1200 block of NE 36th Street, in the area of NE 36th and Prospect, and kept going after the crash.

A vehicle crashed into a car and home at NE 36th and Prospect.

Anderson, who was inside her home when the double-crash occurred, said the universe was looking out for her.

“I’m so thankful. I’m so thankful,” said homeowner Julie Anderson. “It’s crazy because I was going to sleep in there, and then I woke up and got on the couch. I was like, ‘I’m gonna lay on the couch.’ And the universe was definitely on my side. I could have been hurt.”

Anderson said she saw a woman in her front yard who appeared to be hurt, but that woman disappeared.

Police have not provided information on whether the driver has been caught.