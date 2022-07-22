CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The suspect in Thursday’s high-speed chase through the Oklahoma City metro area has now been identified.

Jonathan Paul Guy initiated a chase with authorities in Yukon that would go through Mustang, Union City, El Reno, and back to Yukon – with speeds reaching 140 mph at times.

The event finally ended when Guy stopped in the middle of Highway 66 to avoid stop sticks, then began backing up where police quickly boxed him in.

Officers immediately got him out of the car and into handcuffs.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported during the chase.

Now, Guy sits in the Canadian County Jail on charges of Eluding A Police Officer, Reckless Driving, Removing Or Using Unauthorized License Plate With Intent To Conceal Vehicle Identity, Driving Under Suspended Or Revoked License, and Driving Without Valid Insurance.