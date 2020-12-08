Driver in stolen car leads police on wild chase

BLANCHARD, Okla. (KFOR) – Officers say a driver was finally taken into custody after leading police on a multi-county chase early Tuesday morning.

Around 2 a.m. on Tuesday, officers in Blanchard attempted to pull over a driver for a traffic stop.

However, the driver refused to pull over and instead led officers on a chase through multipl ecommunities.

Authorities say the chase wound through Newcastle, Moore, Midwest City, Del City and ended in Oklahoma City.

Officers deployed stop sticks several times to try and stop the driver, but it was a dead end in the Boathouse District that eventually led to the end of the chase.

The suspect was taken into custody near the rapids in the Boathouse District.

Investigators say the car he was driving was reported as stolen.

