SEMINOLE, Okla. (KFOR) – One driver was rushed to the hospital following a serious accident involving a school bus in Seminole.

On Friday morning, firefighters with the Seminole Fire Department were called to an accident along Hwy 3 involving a car and a school bus.

Officials say the driver of the car was rushed to OU Medical Center for treatment.

Their condition and the extent of their injuries is not known at this time.

“We are thankful that students and coaches are OK from this accident and send prayers for the driver that was taken by Air Evac to OU Medical Center,” the City of Seminole posted on Facebook. “Thank you to all first responders for the work they do in the community. Thank you for helping others when they can’t help themselves and for showing up to difficult situations ready to help.”