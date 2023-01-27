OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say one person is dead following a wild chase in Oklahoma City early Friday morning.
Authorities say it started around 1:50 a.m. on Friday when troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol attempted to pull over a vehicle for a traffic violation.
However, the driver refused to stop and led officers on a short, but wild, chase.
The chase came to an end near N.E. 23rd and Prospect when the driver crashed into a building.
Officials say the driver was killed in the crash and the passenger had to be extracted from the wreckage.
“There’s a little bit of concern for the structure itself, so the vehicle is inside the structure. That presents a different set of circumstances when one has to be extracted inside a building as well,” said Trooper Eric Foster, with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
The driver was identified as 46-year-old Waymon Swanegan.
The passenger, 48-year-old Clayton Banks, was rushed to OU Medical Center in poor condition.
Troopers say they found a large amount of drugs inside the vehicle.