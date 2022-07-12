AMBER, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are releasing more information about a deadly accident involving a train in Grady County.

Around 4:20 p.m. on Monday, emergency crews were called to a crash involving a Union Pacific Train and a tractor trailer.

Investigators say the semi-truck, driven by 45-year-old Troy Zielinski, was westbound on County Road 1300 when it failed to yield at a railroad crossing.

At that point, the southbound train hit the semi-truck on the passenger’s side of the vehicle.

Zielinski was pinned for three hours before being freed by Chickasha firefighters.

Sadly, he was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.