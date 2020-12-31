Driver runs red light, crashes into duplex in Bethany

BETHANY, Okla. (KFOR) – A motorist is accused of running a red light and crashing into a duplex in Bethany.

The crash occurred Wednesday afternoon near Northwest 30th and Rockwell.

The motorist, who was driving a pickup, ran a red light, hit an SUV and then crashed into the duplex.

No one was seriously injured during the crash.

