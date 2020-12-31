BETHANY, Okla. (KFOR) – A motorist is accused of running a red light and crashing into a duplex in Bethany.
The crash occurred Wednesday afternoon near Northwest 30th and Rockwell.
The motorist, who was driving a pickup, ran a red light, hit an SUV and then crashed into the duplex.
No one was seriously injured during the crash.
- 500 vaccine doses ‘intentionally’ removed from refrigeration at Wisconsin clinic
- Pet food recalled after at least 28 dogs die, 8 sick in US
- Driver runs red light, crashes into duplex in Bethany
- Video shows California officer punch K-9 during training, witness says he heard dog ‘crying’
- Samuel Little, America’s most prolific serial killer with nearly 60 confirmed victims, has died