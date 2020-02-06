Driver saved by OSU employee after losing consciousness at the wheel

Kyle Waters, senior athletic director of facilities and operations, received a commendation from the OSU Police Department Tuesday for his actions after a traffic accident near Gallagher-Iba Arena. Pictured (from left) are Det. Leslie Grotheer, Chief Leon Jones, Waters, Capt. Colt Chandler, Lt. Curtis Burns, Lt. Justin Hart and Lt. Leslie Storm.

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma State University employee is being hailed a hero by others after he saved a driver who lost consciousness at the wheel earlier this week.

On Monday afternoon, the driver of a dump truck lost consciousness due to a medical condition near Hall of Fame Avenue and Knoblock Street. The truck slowly traveled more than two blocks, hit two vehicles, drove through the outdoor turf at the Sherman E. Smith Training Facility and then came to rest against a traffic control box.

Just before hitting the control box, the driver’s foot landed on the gas pedal, causing smoke to pour from the spinning tires.

The commotion caught the attention of several members of athletic staff inside the conference room in Gallagher-Iba Arena, including Kyle Waters, senior athletic director of facilities and operations.

Waters headed downstairs and saw flames coming from the tires, lighting up the truck.

“When the tires were still spinning, I knew there was someone in the truck,” he said. “I waited for the tires to blow out from the heat.”

He grabbed a landscape brick from a retaining wall, broke the driver’s window and opened the door. The driver woke up when the glass shattered.

“He didn’t know where he was,” Waters said. “He asked if we hit the winning shot.”

Waters said he was just a good guy doing something anyone who grew up in Stillwater would do and doesn’t care for being called “heroic.”

He says he stopped to help the driver because his best friend was saved by a passerby last year while suffering a heart attack.

“That’s what I was thinking when I noticed someone was in the car,” Waters said. “A passerby saved his life with CPR, so I will always try to lend a hand when I can.”

Waters was presented with a commendation on Tuesday by OSU Police Chief Leon Jones.

According to OSU officials, the accident report states Waters possibly saved the driver from serious injury or death.

“After witnessing the accident and seeing flames erupt from the truck, Kyle Waters, without fear for his own safety, removed the driver from the truck and to safety until LifeNet arrived to render aid,” Jones said. “Kyle is a true member of our community and deserves recognition for helping a person in need without regard for his own safety. He is one of the reasons why Oklahoma State University and Stillwater is one of the greatest communities to live in.”