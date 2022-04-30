OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are investigating a roadway shooting in which a motorist shot a motorcyclist Saturday afternoon.

The shooting occurred at the Broadway Extension and 36th Street.

The motorcyclist suffered non-life-threatening injuries when he was shot by the driver of a vehicle, an Oklahoma City Police Department official said.

The shooting was possibly a road rage incident, the official said.

The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital.

No further details were provided.

This is a developing situation.