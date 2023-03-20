OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are searching for a suspect accused of shooting another driver in a road rage incident Sunday.

Police are searching for any information they can get since they don’t have a definitive suspect or vehicle description from the road rage shooting.

“We’re hoping somebody out there either saw it, maybe even shot cell phone video of it,” said M.Sgt. Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

It all started on the city’s northeast side between NE 23rd Street and Kelly Avenue.

Knight said two cars almost got in a wreck causing one of the drivers to get upset.

When the victim pulled away, the other driver followed and eventually caught up to them.

“As he’s driving past the other driver, he holds a gun out and opens fire on the other vehicle,” Knight said.

The victim pulled over near Prospect Avenue and called 911 after being shot in the hand. They were taken to a hospital where they were treated and released.

Knight said as they search for information, the sad reality of road rage incidents continue.

According to data from Everytown for Gun Safety’s gun violence archive, Oklahoma joins four other states with the highest rate of people shot in road rage incidents in the country.

“It’s been around as long as there’s been automobiles,” Knight said. “It’s a popular topic these days, but unfortunately, it’s one that’s probably going to continue as people continue to drive, sometimes get angry, drive aggressive, but this guy did the right thing after he simply pulled over and called for police.”

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300.