Driver taken into custody after high-speed pursuit

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – A man was taken into custody following a high-speed pursuit in Moore.

Shortly before 1 a.m. on Wednesday morning, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol received a call about a drunk driver along I-35.

Troopers were able to catch up to the alleged suspect along southbound I-35 at 27th St. in Moore.

As a trooper approached the vehicle, the driver sped off.

At one point during the chase, speeds reached over 100 miles per hour.

The pursuit came to an end when the driver crashed near N.E. 18th and Broadway, causing the truck to lose a tire.

Troopers say they believe the driver was intoxicated and say the truck he was driving was stolen.

LATEST STORIES: