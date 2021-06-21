Driver taken into custody after leading police on chase

MUSTANG, Okla. (KFOR) – One person is in custody following a police chase late Sunday night.

Shortly before midnight, officers with the Mustang Police Department attempted to pull over a driver for speeding near Hwy 152 and Mustang Rd.

However, the driver refused to stop and led officers on a chase.

At some points during the chase, speeds reached 75 miles per hour.

Officials say the driver hit stop sticks near Hwy 152 and Morgan Rd., which disabled the vehicle.

He eventually surrendered and was taken into custody.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

