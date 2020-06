OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A driver was taken into custody after a rollover crash in northwest Oklahoma City.

It happened just before 3:30 a.m. on Thursday near N.W. 36th and Meridian.

Oklahoma City police say the driver was traveling northbound on Meridian when he left the roadway and flipped the vehicle into the front yard of a home.

The driver got out and took off on foot, but was taken into custody two blocks away for questioning.

His name has not been released at this time.