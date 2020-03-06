Driver walks away from crash, Altus police say

ALTUS, Okla. (KFOR) – A driver trying to make a lefthand turn is lucky to be OK after he was struck by a pickup in Altus.

Shortly before 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Altus police responded to an accident with injury in the 1700 block of North Main.

According to police, the driver of a 2000 Isuzu had attempted a lefthand turn into the Taco Bell north entrance while in the middle turn lane facing northbound.

The Izusu was struck by a 2014 Dodge, which was southbound.

Police say the impact of the crash caused the Isuzu to strike the curb and roll one-half time before coming to a rest on its roof.

The driver escaped serious injury and was able to crawl from his vehicle.

He was taken to the hospital for minor injuries and then released.

The driver of the Dodge, as well as a passenger, were not injured.

The accident remains under investigation.