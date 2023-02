OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two drivers in the metro are facing a hefty fine after they were allegedly caught racing.

Troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol say they spotted a Dodge Charger and a Nissan 300 Z racing on the H.E. Bailey Turnpike earlier this month.

Officials say the drivers tried to split up, but were both caught by troopers.

Both of the drivers were cited for going 135 in a 75 miles per hour zone.

As a result, they are each facing a $449 ticket.