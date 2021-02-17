Drivers encouraged to take it slow on Oklahoma roadways

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As another round of winter precipitation moves across Oklahoma, drivers are being encouraged to take it slow on the roads.

Troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol say they are helping drivers who are becoming stuck on the interstates.

“ODOT has done a great job of keeping at least one lane open for us, and so that really helps. You know, people just have to pay attention to those rutted areas or the areas where the snow hasn’t been plowed yet,” said Trooper Eric Foster, with the OHP.

Foster says right now, troopers are seeing the most issues on the on-ramps and off-ramps of the interstates. Also, most of the problems are occurring north of I-40.

Foster is asking drivers to slow down and use caution on the roads.

“If you’re in a low profile vehicle, just stay put for a little while and allow these snowplows to have a little extra time to get, you know, maybe another lane clear,” he said.