Drivers say Yukon road’s pothole problem can’t be ignored much longer

YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) – Drivers on Wilshire Boulevard in Yukon are reaching the end of their patience, publicly warning people to only travel down the road at their own risk. A series of potholes is causing major headaches, high repair costs and even life-threatening situations.

These potholes are big, some even several feet across, and there’s dozens of them. Some drivers tell KFOR if city officials don’t completely fix the road soon, they may have a death on their hands.

“It’s either you hit the pothole or you come to a complete stop and risk the traffic behind you hitting you,” said Yukon resident Corey Stockert. “It’s a risk. It’s a danger.”

The potholes sit all over Wilshire Boulevard, but the three mile stretch between John Kilpatrick Turnpike and State Highway 4 (Piedmont Road) is especially cluttered with them.

“It is absolutely frightening, especially when you got your kids in the car,” said Michelle Tate.

Drivers try to avoid several potholes on Wilshire Boulevard.

KFOR counted at least 15 that were so bad, drivers were completely avoiding them. And the cost of failing to see them may send you off the road.

“We’ve seen people, when the road is flooded, they’ve gone off the road because they’ve hit a pothole that they couldn’t see and wound up in the ditch and have tow trucks come and pull them out and everything,” Tate said.

She said the road is now affecting her wallet.

“Three months ago, I lost my breaks because a chunk of the asphalt in one of the potholes flew up and ripped the break line out of the caliper and I flew into Piedmont Road in the middle of rush hour traffic, and thank God there was nobody coming from either direction,” she shared.

The road of problematic pavement runs through both Oklahoma and Canadian counties, meaning it will come down to a joint effort to get it fixed.

Oklahoma City Councilman Bradley Carter, Ward 1, said he hopes the road will be completely resurfaced in the next 12 months. He considers it a top priority.

“I understand the situation very much,” he said. “I live it. I live just north of this road. I’ve dodged potholes. I’ve almost hit people. I’ve hit a pothole and been shoved into oncoming traffic. So, I do understand where everyone’s frustrations are.”

Carter said it’s already been set up to give ample funds to completely resurfacing the road. He emphasized the funds are not just for filling the potholes, but a whole resurfacing. He’s awaiting the money to become available and to finalize a plan in collaboration with officials who oversee the City of Yukon.