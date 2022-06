OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Drivers in Oklahoma City can expect various lane closures on a busy interstate on Thursday.

Officials with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation say there will be various lane closures on eastbound I-44 between Kelley Ave. and the I-35 Junction.

The lane closures will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday as crews perform routine bridge inspections.

All I-40 ramps will remain open.

However, officials warn that there will be very limited merging areas.