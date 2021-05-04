Driving distractions increase for young Oklahoma drivers

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Distracted driving is a road hazard that can cause severe injuries and even death.

Young drivers are especially susceptible to distracted driving, and risks include alcohol, texting and sleepiness.

However, drugs and over-the-counter medications can also cause side effects that lead to drivers becoming distracted.

Rick Birt, the president and CEO of Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD), spoke with KFOR on Tuesday about the most common causes of distracted driving among young drivers, the effects over-the-counter medications can have on driving ability and ideas on how young drivers can resist the urge to text or use their phone while driving.

Watch the above video for Birt’s insight.

Visit sadd.org for more information on teen driving safety and avoiding distractions.