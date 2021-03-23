Drone Photos: 4-alarm commercial fire sends smoke high into Oklahoma City sky, could be seen across the metro

A large commercial fire created a massive amount of smoke that could be seen across Oklahoma City.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A large, four-alarm commercial fire filled Oklahoma City’s skyline with a massive amount of smoke that could be seen from throughout the city.

The blaze ignited Tuesday evening in the 800 block of Northwest 4th Street.

Crews attacked the flames from the ground and up high.

The flames were so intense that the building’s roof collapsed.

Firefighters helped a woman escape the blaze through a window at the back of the building.

Below is a gallery of photos taken by KFOR crews with a drone and from the ground:

A large commercial fire created a massive amount of smoke that could be seen across Oklahoma City.

Smoke seen from throughout Oklahoma City came from a large commercial fire Tuesday night.

Oklahoma City firefighters at the scene of a four-alarm commercial fire.

Oklahoma City firefighters battling a four-alarm commercial fire.

A four-alarm commercial fire rages in Oklahoma City.

4 ALARM FIRE working 800 block NW 4th St. BF 7:09 pm pic.twitter.com/c7XU2NaaUd — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) March 24, 2021