Drone Photos: 4-alarm commercial fire sends smoke high into Oklahoma City sky, could be seen across the metro

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A large, four-alarm commercial fire filled Oklahoma City’s skyline with a massive amount of smoke that could be seen from throughout the city.
The blaze ignited Tuesday evening in the 800 block of Northwest 4th Street.
Crews attacked the flames from the ground and up high.
The flames were so intense that the building’s roof collapsed.
Firefighters helped a woman escape the blaze through a window at the back of the building.
Below is a gallery of photos taken by KFOR crews with a drone and from the ground: