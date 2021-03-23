Drone Photos: 4-alarm commercial fire sends smoke high into Oklahoma City sky, could be seen across the metro

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Photo goes with story

A large commercial fire created a massive amount of smoke that could be seen across Oklahoma City.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A large, four-alarm commercial fire filled Oklahoma City’s skyline with a massive amount of smoke that could be seen from throughout the city.

The blaze ignited Tuesday evening in the 800 block of Northwest 4th Street.

Crews attacked the flames from the ground and up high.

The flames were so intense that the building’s roof collapsed.

Firefighters helped a woman escape the blaze through a window at the back of the building.

Below is a gallery of photos taken by KFOR crews with a drone and from the ground:

  • Photo goes with story
    A large commercial fire created a massive amount of smoke that could be seen across Oklahoma City.
  • Photo goes with story
    Smoke seen from throughout Oklahoma City came from a large commercial fire Tuesday night.
  • Photo goes with story
    Oklahoma City firefighters at the scene of a four-alarm commercial fire.
  • Photo goes with story
    Oklahoma City firefighters battling a four-alarm commercial fire.
  • Photo goes with story
    A four-alarm commercial fire rages in Oklahoma City.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Latest News

More News

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Popular

Follow @KFOR on Twitter