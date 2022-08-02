MCINTOSH COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials are investigating a drowning that occurred at Lake Eufaula.

Around 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 1, emergency crews were told about an abandoned boat in the water and a pickup truck parked at the boat ramp with a trailer in the water at Lake Eufaula.

Authorities say around 6 a.m. on Aug. 2, rescue crews found the body of a man about 182 yards northwest of the boat ramp.

The victim was identified as 66-year-old David Duvall.

So far, no other details about the incident have been released.