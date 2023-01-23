OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – New Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond says his office will work with the OSBI in the state park restaurants scandal.

Officials say Swadley’s Bar-B-Q entered into an exclusive contract in March 2020 with the Oklahoma State Department of Tourism and Recreation to provide restaurants at five state parks.

In 2021, two additional state parks were added to the contract and one was removed.

In April of 2022, the state canceled its contract with Swadley’s after allegations of fraudulent activity and improper bidding practices came to light.

Tourism and Recreation Director Jerry Winchester resigned from the agency and the state filed a lawsuit against Swadley’s for breach of contract.

In all, Swadley’s received $16.7 million from the state to renovate and operate the restaurants.

Swadley’s filed a countersuit against the state.

It stated that the state’s lawsuit “merely seeks to pass the blame onto Swadley’s Foggy Bottom Kitchen for in-state political bickering and sensationalism.” The suit added that “the state will happily throw its private business partners under the bus at the slightest hint of negative political sensationalism and rhetoric.”

Now, Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond says his office will assume responsibility working with the OSBI on the investigation.

The change came after conversations between Drummond and Oklahoma County District Attorney Vicki Behenna.

“This case includes allegations of fraud involving millions of dollars in taxpayer funds,” Drummond said. “Beginning immediately, my office will join with the OSBI to thoroughly investigate this matter. The Office of Attorney General is the appropriate entity to determine if the findings merit prosecution and, if they do, to prosecute any wrongdoers. One of my top priorities in this office is to end the culture of corruption and scandal. Oklahomans deserve true accountability in government.”