Drunk driver arrested in Edmond after high-speed chase topping 100 mph, police say

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – A drunk driving suspect was taken to jail following a high speed chase in Edmond that went over 100 miles per hour.

Christian Hutton, 29, was arrested on suspicion of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, felony eluding, DUI, obstruction and operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license, according to an Edmond Police Department news release.

Edmond police received a 9-1-1 call reporting a drunk driver in the area of Danforth and Chowning just before 1 a.m. on Monday.

Officers found a white Dodge Ram driving erratically at Danforth and Coltrane. They began chasing the Dodge after the driver refused to pull over, according to the news release.

Hutton made a wide turn, heading south on Coltrane and running two vehicles off the road, the news release states.

“As the pursuit continued south the suspect vehicle swerved into the oncoming northbound lane multiple times, reaching speeds over 100 miles per hour,” the news release states.

Hutton crashed the Dodge Ram at Coltrane and Interstate 35 Frontage Road and abandoned the pickup. Officers chased him on foot, caught up to him and arrested him, according to the news release.

Officers learned that Hutton did not have a valid driver’s license and was wanted on an active Seminole County warrant for four counts of public intoxication and petit larceny, the news release states.

Officers detained a female passenger who was in the pickup with Hutton and later released her at the scene.

The chase did not result in any injures, the news release states.