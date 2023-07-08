CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Disturbing charges were filed this week against the owner of Ducking Construction, Shane Duckworth.

Shane Duckworth. Image courtesy Canadian County Sheriff’s Office.

“Everyone’s just absolutely in disbelief,” said Jennifer Duckworth, who says she’s Shane’s soon-to-be ex-wife.

According to the Oklahoma State Court’s Network, Shane is facing 10 counts of sexual abuse of a child, 3 counts of forcible sodomy, as well as counts for pattern of criminal offenses and manufacturing child pornography.

The details of the court records are extremely graphic. They show the alleged abuse lasted for years.

“He came out to everyone as this wonderful kind man. He made donations. He did so many things for the community,” said Jennifer. “But that’s not how it was behind closed doors at all.”

After Shane was arrested last month, Jennifer learned more than a dozen of his clients are feeling the aftermath too.

“There are 14 jobs open,” said Jennifer. “Two families have been displaced. One family hasn’t even been able to live in their home for six months and he took the money for that job.”

She said in total, Shane’s clients are out around $400,000.

“An ex-employee who’s a close friend came to me and said, ‘you know, I know your name isn’t on the business, but we need to help these customers,’” said Jennifer. “And I said, ‘I fully agree.’”

So, they’ve contacted all of the clients, let them know what’s going on and are still trying to figure out where to go from here.

“It’s not fair to anyone,” said Jennifer. “I just want to get some help for these people, their voices need to be heard too.”

If you paid for a project Shane was working on, Jennifer also wants to try to make things right. She asks you to reach out.

“If there is anyone else you, please come forward,” said Jennifier. “I don’t know if this will help. I hope it does.”

Shane Duckworth is booked in the Canadian County Jail. He’s set to be in court in September.