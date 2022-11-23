OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A group of YouTube sensations will be coming back to Oklahoma City to entertain parents and kids alike.

The 2023 Dude Perfect Panda-Monium Tour will head to 24 cities next summer after several sold-out events on their 2022 tour.

Dude Perfect is made up of Tyler Toney, Cody Jones, Garrett Hilbert, and Coby and Cory Cotton.

Organizers say the Dudes will bring their laugh-out-loud antics to the stage and compete in crazy, trick-shot themed battles.

The tour will feature their award-winning “Overtime” series like ‘Cool Not Cool’ and ‘Wheel Unfortunate.’

“We can’t wait to get back on the road and see your smiling faces for our brand-new 2023 Pandamonium tour! We have some awesome new surprises in store for this tour and we can’t wait to meet you all in person,” said Coby Cotton, Dude Perfect. “We’re coming back to lots of our favorite cities, returning to some that we haven’t been to since 2019, and have added some new stops including a long-awaited show in Canada!”

Dude Perfect will be coming to the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City on Friday, July 28.

Fans can sign up online for the exclusive pre-sale starting Dec. 6 and enter to win a four pack of tickets, meet & greet passes, and more.

Exclusive American Express and Ticketmaster presale begins Dec. 7 and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Dec. 9.