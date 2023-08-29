OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol are partnering with several agencies to conduct sobriety checkpoints in Oklahoma County.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol ENDUI team will partner with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office, Warr Acres Police Department, Oklahoma City Police Department and Bethany Police Department to conduct sobriety checkpoints Saturday, September 2.

The checkpoint will run from 6 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Additional officers and troopers will be on duty looking for impaired drivers before, during and after the checkpoint.

In 2021, 407 people were killed in drug and/or alcohol-related crashes in Oklahoma.