OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Law enforcement officers say they are preparing to crack down on drunk drivers this weekend in Oklahoma County.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol ENDUI team is partnering with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s office and the Oklahoma City Police Department to conduct a sobriety checkpoint and saturation patrol on Saturday, Dec. 10.

Officials say the checkpoint will run from 9:30 p.m. on Saturday to 12:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Additional deputies, officers, and troopers will be on duty to look for impaired drivers across the Oklahoma County area.

In 2021, 407 people were killed in drug or alcohol-related crashes in Oklahoma.