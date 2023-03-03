OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department has released body camera footage of a DUI hit and run that injured first responders on the scene of a separate crash.

On Feb. 26, Oklahoma City police officers, firefighters and paramedics were at the scene of a wreck in the 1800-block of NW Expressway.

While investigating the crash, a vehicle hit one of the OKCPD patrol cars on scene, injuring three of the first responders.

The driver then left the scene.

“Officer Wallace Wyatt, who was at the scene, took off on foot chasing the suspect vehicle,” said the police department. “A responding officer picked up Officer Wyatt and they were able to track down the suspect vehicle to an apartment complex in the 1700-block of NW 46th Street.”

OKCPD says Wyatt and other officers at the scene were able to determine where the driver lived and arrested 31-year-old Rafael Chay.

Rafael Chay. Image courtesy Oklahoma County Detention Center.

“Fortunately, the injuries to the first responders were not serious and they were treated for their injuries and released from the hospital,” said OKCPD. “Great job by our officers, especially Officer Wyatt, for their great work in making this arrest.”

The suspect was booked on several complaints, including Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs, Leaving the Scene of an Injury Accident and Causing Injury Without a Valid Drivers License. His bond is $5,000.