Dump truck driver dies after struck by locomotive in Canadian County

CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The driver of a dump truck died from injuries he suffered when the truck was struck by a locomotive, less than a mile from Okarche in Canadian County on Friday.

Hugo J. Barrera, 22, of Warr Acres died at Mercy Hospital in Kingfisher.

Barrera was driving a 2001 Freightliner tractor east on 234th Street Northwest when he came to a stop before reaching railroad tracks. When he attempted to cross the tracks, he was struck by a Union Pacific locomotive, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol news release.

A dump truck driver died after he was hit by a train near Okarche.

The train pushed the dump truck .3 miles before coming to a stop.

Barrera was ejected from the truck upon impact. He was not wearing a seatbelt, the news release states.

The cause of the collision was listed in the news release as failure to yield to a railroad crossing.