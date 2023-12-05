OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — A dumpster service in Oklahoma City is finding themselves in hot water for allegedly dumping illegally on their property.

According to Oklahoma City Code Enforcement, this isn’t the first time the property owner has been in trouble for violating the zoning code.

From the street point-of-view along North Kelley Ave., it just looks like an abandoned house with a couple dumpster containers behind it. However, through the gates and behind the back of the building, there are large amounts of trash piling up on the property.

“It was just anything that they could do to keep from having to go to the dump and spend that money at the dump,” Joe Wilkerson, former employee with Dumpster Service Plus said.

Dumpster Service Plus in Oklahoma City is a dumpster rental company that has been operating since 2009. Customers rent a dumpster, fill it, and bring it back.

From there, Dumpster Service Plus is supposed to take it to the city dump.

However, according to Oklahoma City Code Enforcement, they have been dumping it illegally on their property.

The City of Oklahoma City gave News 4 this statement:

“Code Enforcement visited Dumpster Service Plus Thursday and determined the business is operating outside what the zoning for that area allows, which is illegal.” City of OKC

Former employee Joe Wilkerson said he would offer ways of dumping legally, but says money took precedence.

“If it was not cost effective, they weren’t interested,” Wilkerson said.

Now, he wants them to be held accountable.

“It just kept mounting up; it was like the dump,” Wilkerson said. “If you went around to the back of the building, it looked like the dump.”

According to Code Enforcement, this isn’t the first time these owners have operated illegally. The City of Oklahoma City telling us:

“Dumpster Service Plus has a history of operating illegally in Oklahoma City. As a result, Code Enforcement is citing them for using their property outside what the zoning requirements allow.”

We called Dumpster Service Plus last week and today. We also went to the building twice to try and speak with the managers or property owners, but they weren’t there. We did speak with a current employee who said he can’t comment on the matter.

The City of Oklahoma City says they encourage people to report business in OKC they think may be operating illegally to the Action Center at 405-297-2550 or at OKC.gov/action.