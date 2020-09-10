Duncan man arrested, accused of possessing & distributing child porn

DUNCAN, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation arrested a Duncan man who is suspected of possessing and distributing child pornography.

OSBI arrested 21-year-old David Keely, Thursday, on suspicion of possession of child pornography, distribution of child pornography and violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act. Duncan and Edmond police officers assisted with the arrest, according to an OSBI news release.

The OSBI Internet Crimes Against Children Unit began investigating Keely after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) forwarded to them a cyber tip from a social media platform, according to the news release.

Investigators executed a search warrant in the 1800 block of 5th Street in Duncan on Thursday, and Keely was taken into custody, the news release states.

Keely is being detained in the Stephens County Detention Center.

“If you suspect a child is being sexually exploited, contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children immediately at 1-800-THE-LOST or www.cybertipline.com. You can also contact the OSBI Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit at (800) 522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov,” the news release states.

RECENT HEADLINES: