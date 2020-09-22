Duncan man faces child porn charges

DUNCAN, Okla. (KFOR) – A Duncan, Okla., man is accused of possessing and distributing child pornography.

Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation agents arrested 69-year-old Jeffrey Lee Birst on Tuesday on suspicion of possession of child pornography, distribution of child pornography and violation of the Oklahoma computer crimes act, according to an OSBI news release.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children forwarded OSBI investigators a cyber tip they received from an electronic service provider.

OSBI Internet Crimes Against Children investigated the tip and found cause to arrest Birst.

Officials urge community members to report suspected instances of child sexual assault.

“If you suspect a child is being sexually exploited, contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children immediately at 1-800-THE-LOST or www.cybertipline.com. You can also contact the OSBI Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit at (800) 522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov,” the news release states.

