OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are craving an iced coffee, you can support a good cause while getting your favorite beverage.

On Wednesday, May 25, Dunkin’ is celebrating Iced Coffee Day by donating $1 from every iced coffee sold at participating locations to the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation.

To celebrate the day, Oklahoma Children’s Hospital in-residence therapy dog, Litta, will visit the Dunkin location at 9100 S. Western Ave.

At the store, Litta and her handler will greet guests and be an example of how their Iced Coffee Day donations help support programs like Litta’s.

During the celebration at 9100 S. Western Ave., the first 200 guests between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. will receive a $3 gift card that they can use toward their purchase.

At Oklahoma Children’s Hospital, Litta, alongside the other full-time facility therapy dogs, work to spread love and support to patients, families, and staff.

The Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation’s Dogs for Joy program is helping increase the number of dogs who work full-time in children’s hospitals to bring joy to kids battling illness.

Through the program, the foundation awards grants to children’s hospitals to launch a new in-residence dog program or expand an existing program.