OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As a way to celebrate the people who keep communities healthy, Dunkin’ is giving away coffee to local nurses.

On May 6, Dunkin’ locations throughout Oklahoma City are offering nurses a free medium hot or iced coffee.

“This National Nurses Day, Dunkin’ wants to thank the nurses who work around the clock all year long with a special coffee break on us,” said Shannon Durkin, West Dunkin’ Field Marketing Manager. “Nurses play a vital role in our communities, and we want to raise a cup to them and acknowledge all they do to keep us safe.”

Also, the company is hosting the ‘Raise a Cup to Nurses’ sweepstakes where guests in Oklahoma City can nominate a deserving nurse for a chance to win free coffee for a year.

Beginning May 6 through May 16, guests can submit nominations by going online and completing the registration form.

One grand prize winner in Oklahoma City will be selected to receive free coffee for a year, along with a coffee break for their hospital team. 10 second-place winners will receive a $100 Dunkin gift card and 50 $5 gift cards to share among their nursing staff.