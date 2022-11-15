OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City businesses are always looking for the perfect way to say, “thank you” to those who go above and beyond for students and hosted the “Raise A Cup to Teachers” Sweepstakes.

“Teachers play an invaluable role in our communities and help provide their students with the means for a better future,” said Misha Goli, local Oklahoma City Dunkin’ franchisee. “We’re excited to reward Corinne with a coffee break and recognize her for her passion and dedication to our youth.”

In celebration of Oklahoma City’s grand prize winner, Corinne Beasler, Dunkin’ is set to welcome the staff at Putnam City West High School to the first-ever Raise a Cup to Teachers Celebration on tomorrow at the school.

During the celebration, local Dunkin’ franchisee Misha Goli will present Corinne with her grand prize of Free Dunkin’ Coffee for A Year.

The event will allow for Putnam City West High School staff to be treated to a well-deserved coffee break and donuts.

To learn more about Dunkin’ school contest, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com