Dunkin’ of Oklahoma City to offer free coffee, donut to all health care workers for National Nurses Day

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As a thank you to health care professionals on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic and in honor of National Nurses Day, Dunkin’ is offering free coffee and donuts for the everyday heroes.

On National Nurses Day, May 6, Dunkin’ restaurants throughout Oklahoma City are offering a free medium hot or iced coffee and a free donut – no purchase necessary – to all health care workers who visit participating Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide, while supplies last.

Dunkin’ officials say this excludes Cold Brew and Nitro Cold Brew, and the limit one per guest.

The offer is not valid on mobile orders.

