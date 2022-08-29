OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – With teachers returning to classrooms across the state, there is no doubt that many of them will be reaching for a cup of coffee or two.

In celebration of all local educators, participating Dunkin’ restaurants throughout Oklahoma City are treating teachers to a free medium hot or iced coffee on Thursday, Sept. 1.

Dunkin’ is also hosting “Raise A Cup to Teachers” sweepstakes where guests in Oklahoma City can nominate a deserving Oklahoma City teacher for their chance to win free coffee for a year and a coffee break for their school.

“Teachers play an invaluable role in our communities and help provide their students with the means for a better future,” said Shannon Durkin, Dunkin’ Field Marketing Manager. “We’re excited to offer our deserving educators a coffee break and recognize them for their passion and dedication to our youth.”

Beginning Sept.1 through Oct. 5, guests can submit nominations online, beginning Thursday.